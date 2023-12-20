PHOTO
Many of the world’s largest cargo vessels are avoiding the Red Sea as Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks on commercial shipping vessels
Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks on commercial shipping vessels travelling through the Red Sea
PHOTO
Many of the world’s largest cargo vessels are avoiding the Red Sea as Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks on commercial shipping vessels
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2023