Fund says for many around the world, 2023 will feel like a recession

The IMF has warned of a cost-of-living crisis as it cut its global growth projection. Watch the video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022