PHOTO
The US platform will operate as a business unit within Aramex’s courier services. Watch the video here.
The Dubai-based logistics company purchased Access USA Shipping LLC (MyUS) for $265 million in an all-cash deal
PHOTO
The US platform will operate as a business unit within Aramex’s courier services. Watch the video here.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2022