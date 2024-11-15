A Saudi company has launched a new project to build a smart city in the Gulf Kingdom’s eastern flank with a value of around 6 billion Saudi riyals ($1.6 billion)

The multi-purpose 'Heart of Khobar' project in the Eastern port of Khobar has an area of around 268,000 square metres

