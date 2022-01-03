Many deal makers expect global capital markets in 2022 to be even stronger than last year, exceeding the dramatic recovery in H2 2020 in both M&A and capital markets. However, much is dependent on whether CEOs have the confidence to undertake multi-year synergy and integration programmes, according to Refinitiv.

A continuing low-rate environment also helps corporates to secure growth via M&As.

"In an uncertain economic environment, M&A transactions allow companies to rapidly future-proof and build-out their capabilities. We are also seeing consolidation drivers across many sectors, as companies seek efficiency gains," Cornelia Andersson, Head of Investment Banking and Capital Markets at Refinitiv, said.

So far in 2021 ( up to November) Refinitiv has recorded $5.2 trillion in M&A transactions, a figure that surpasses all previous records.

"All of this is supported by a ready availability of cost-effective debt financing to fund these acquisitions. If sentiment holds and the risk-on environment endures, this should be good news for IPOs, and their riskier counterpart, SPACs," Andersson said.

Private equity investors in particular are taking advantage of market turmoil to put their funds to work – buy-out firms now account for 20 percent of the M&A market, a record proportion.

There is an astonishing surge in the amount being raised by new listings on global stock exchanges.

According to Financial Times calculations based on Refinitiv data, companies raised a record $12.1 trillion in 2021 by selling stock, issuing debt and inking new loans, as a torrent of central bank stimulus and the rapid recovery from the pandemic propelled many global markets higher.

