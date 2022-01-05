Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares slip as rising U.S. yields hit tech firms

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.8%, while Japan's Nikkei was little changed

Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

The surging stockpiles, which exceeded analysts' expectations, undermined the bullish outlook from investors during the previous session

Early Fed rate hike bets hold back gold as virus woes weigh

Spot gold was little changed at $1,813.91 per ounce by 0133 GMT

Yen wallows as Omicron fears subside and rate hikes loom

The euro hovered near a two-week low against the dollar

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets buoyed by oil and global shares

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.4%

