Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia counts down to Fed lift off, China data underwhelms

Focus on start, speed of hikes and peak for rates

Oil prices retreat on bets that crude supply growth will exceed demand

Brent crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.27 a barrel

Dollar holds firm as investors eye major Fed policy meeting

The dollar's gains have been broad-based

Gold holds steady as traders focus on Fed

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,772.12 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021