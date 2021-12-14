(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

HONG KONG - Taking a company public is nerve-wracking enough without adding geopolitics. Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime has halted its $800 million float in Hong Kong after U.S. officials added it to a blacklist barring Americans from investing. The image recognition expert will probably update its filings and get a smaller deal done, although it won’t come with the international backing it sought. Consider it a small example of what decoupling the U.S. and Chinese economies looks like.

On Friday the U.S. Treasury added SenseTime to a list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies" because, it said, the company had developed facial recognition software that could determine a subject’s ethnicity. SenseTime, which was due to price its initial public offering that day, responded on Saturday that the decision reflected a fundamental misunderstanding of its business. On Monday, it halted the IPO process to update its filings with details of its blacklisting.

The news came out of the blue, but the direction of travel was already clear. Since October 2019, SenseTime has been on Washington’s so-called “Entity” list which prevents it getting American components; the decision was due to a joint venture it had sold in March that year which operated in China’s controversial Xinjiang region. Fellow Chinese AI expert Megvii, also on the Entity list, in 2020 let a Hong Kong listing application lapse and is currently seeking instead to list in Shanghai.

For SenseTime the new blacklisting is a blow but not a financial disaster. Its roster of pre-IPO backers featuring international names like U.S. investor Silver Lake and SoftBank’s Saudi-backed Vision Fund had given the company overseas recognition. Including a western bank, HSBC, among its lead IPO advisers, also suggested it wanted more international acceptance. Still, SenseTime’s $1.3 billion of cash on hand as of end-June will at least cover its operating cash burn for more than two years at its half-year pace.

A decoupling between the U.S. and Chinese financial systems brought on by rising geopolitical tensions is a hotly debated and still somewhat ill-defined idea. China’s AI sector is one of the first real-time tests.

