Dubai Refreshment, the sole bottler and distributor of PepsiCo products in the UAE, saw its net profit surge by 70 percent in 2021 compared to a year earlier, as revenues increased on the back of high consumer demand.

Total net profit for the year reached 96.796 million dirhams ($26.35 million), from 56.869 million dirhams a year earlier, the F&B manufacturing and distribution firm told the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Thursday.

Full-year revenues reached 669.7 million dirhams, up by 18.6 percent from 564.4 million dirhams in 2020.

The company said it owes its “strong” financial results to the improvement in the UAE economy, which has benefited from huge consumer spending throughout the hosting of Expo 2020 in Dubai.

“The overall macroeconomic improvement felt across the country intertwined with the expo event were the primary drivers behind the improvement in revenues,” Dubai Refreshment said.

