Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) has returned to profitability for the first time since 2017, the company said in a Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) filing on Friday.

The pharmaceutical company reported a net profit of AED 64.8 million ($17.6 million), following a loss of AED 317.4 million in 2020.

Revenue in 2021 was AED 1.149 billion ($313 million) compared to AED 581 million in 2020.

The Ras Al Khaimah-based company took full control of Planet Pharmacies LLC in July 2021, and then sold 100 percent of its subsidiary Gulf Inject to a division of Abu Dhabi’s Yas holding in September 2021.

The company also announced it had signed a licence and production deal for hypertension drug fibrostat in December.

In its summary of its financial performance for the fiscal year, the company attributed revenue growth to increasing its market share in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and North African countries, as well as the consolidation of Planet Pharmacies, after acquiring a 60 percent stake from Kamco Invest to take its share to 100 percent.

“During the reporting period Julphar made significant progress in its effort to invest in the product pipeline of its core business areas and to divest from non-profitable and non-core assets,” the statement said.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022