UAE’s Emirates Refreshments reported on Tuesday that its full-year 2021 earnings have rebounded from heavy losses incurred in 2020, following cost-saving measures and increase in non-traditional income.

The water bottling company made a net profit of 1.87 million dirhams ($509,000) for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to a loss of 7.18 million dirhams in 2020, a statement to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) showed.

Total revenues for the year still dropped 8 percent to 23.04 million dirhams, from 25.04 million dirhams in 2020.

In a statement, the company said economic conditions have indeed become “increasingly difficult”, but it still managed to post a positive performance.

Its export sales went up by 14 percent, while total comprehensive income stood at 2.1 million dirhams, a turnaround from a loss of 7.14 million dirhams a year earlier.

“The company has adapted well to challenges of pandemic and adopted continual cost optimisation and saving measures across all levels,” the company said in a statement.

“Strategical decision of investing in investment securities has contributed significantly in [the] company’s growth.”

The company produces bottled mineral water and manufactures plastic bottles and containers. It operates two plants, each located in Dibba and Hatta, UAE.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022