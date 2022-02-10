Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) reported on Thursday a full-year 2021 net profit gain of 8.3 percent, boosted by positive performance in the consumer segment of its business.

The UAE-listed company, which offers both commercial and consumer insurance products, said 2021 net profit increased to 401.8 million dirhams ($109.4 million) from 371 million dirhams in 2020.

“Despite continued uncertainties due to COVID-19 and an uneven global economic recovery, ADNIC managed to adapt to the new normal and to launch various new initiatives to support the growth of its consumer segment,” the insurer said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), on which its shares trade.

Gross written premiums for the year jumped by 6.4 percent to 4.27 billion dirhams, compared to 4.01 billion dirhams for the same period in 2020.

The company’s net investment and other income surged by 25.6 percent to 144.2 million dirhams, compared to 114.8 million dirhams a year earlier.

Future plans

As for its future growth strategy, ADNIC said it will continue to pursue “new opportunities and partnerships” and make digital investments to support the company’s growth in a post-COVID-19 world.

“As a customer-centric company, we will continue to pursue our digital transformation journey across all customer channels and consumer lines products,” ADNIC said.

“ADNIC will continue to invest in technologies and digital capabilities to adapt to current and post-COVID market conditions.”

