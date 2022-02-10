(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

NEW YORK - Twitter’s new boss, Parag Agrawal, is making his mark since Jack Dorsey’s exit in November. The company on Thursday announced a new share repurchase program that temporarily distracted shareholders from tepid revenue and user growth for the fourth quarter. But the buyback is an odd way for the $30 billion social media company to take flight.

Twitter said it had authorized a $4 billion stock buyback program to replace the $2 billion repurchase program announced in 2020. With more than $6 billion in cash sitting on the balance sheet, Agrawal reckons the company doesn’t have to choose between investing and giving shareholders a boost. That would be the case if the results had been better. Fourth-quarter revenue rose 22% from a year earlier to $1.6 billion. The increase was roughly in line with Meta Platforms but half the rate that Snap managed. And the rise in daily active users, to 217 million, undershot analysts’ expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Agrawal is under pressure to meet targets that he reaffirmed on Thursday: at least $7.5 billion in revenue and 315 million daily active users by the end of 2023. Doing that will take some investment. Twitter expects costs and expenses will rise by mid-20% this year as it hires more people. Even that may not be enough.

The company launched in 2006, a lifetime ago in Silicon Valley terms, but has yet to make a serious dent in the U.S. digital advertising market. Twitter had 1.2% of this market in 2019, according to eMarketer; in 2023 it is expected by the analytics firm to have the exact same slice. Meanwhile, ByteDance’s TikTok is shaping up to be formidable competitor. Research firm Cowen estimates its advertising revenue will this year overtake that of Twitter and expects advertisers will spend about 1.5 times more on TikTok than Twitter by 2027.

With Facebook making a TikTok-like ad format a priority, Twitter is going to have to fight to keep and grow its share of digital advertising. That will require even more investment. Handing money back to shareholders now may store up disappointments for the future.

- Twitter said on Feb. 10 that fourth-quarter revenue rose 22% year-over-year to $1.6 billion. Earnings for the quarter were $182 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with earnings of $222 million, or 27 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

- The number of daily active users rose to 217 million in the fourth quarter, up 13% from the same period in the previous year.

- Twitter also authorized a new $4 billion share repurchase program, which it said replaced the $2 billion program that had been approved in 2020, of which approximately $819 million remained.

- Twitter is targeting 315 million users and revenue of at least $7.5 billion by the end of 2023.

