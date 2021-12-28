Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.23%

Safe-haven yen sinks to one-month low as Omicron worries ebb

The Japanese currency weakened as far as 114.935 yen per dollar for the first time since Nov. 26

Oil near one-month high on easing concerns over Omicron

Brent crude rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $78.67 a barrel

Gold flat as U.S yields, dollar remain steady

Spot gold was mostly flat $1,810.76 per ounce

