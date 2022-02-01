Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month

Global stocks recover but are down 6% in January

Dollar idles after tumble from 19-month peak; Aussie firm before RBATradi

ng in Asian hours may be subdued with several markets on holiday for the Lunar New Year

Gold muted as weaker dollar counters rate hike bets

Spot gold was little changed at $1,797.94 per ounce

Oil edges higher on tight supply and post-pandemic recovery

OPEC struggles to pump at target even as oil reaches 7-year high

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022