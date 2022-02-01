PHOTO
Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
Global stocks recover but are down 6% in January
Dollar idles after tumble from 19-month peak; Aussie firm before RBATradi
ng in Asian hours may be subdued with several markets on holiday for the Lunar New Year
Gold muted as weaker dollar counters rate hike bets
Spot gold was little changed at $1,797.94 per ounce
Oil edges higher on tight supply and post-pandemic recovery
OPEC struggles to pump at target even as oil reaches 7-year high
