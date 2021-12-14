Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks dip as Omicron spreads, Fed decision looms

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.46%

Oil prices steady on demand concerns over Omicron spread

OPEC remains upbeat on 2022 oil demand

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

The dollar index, which measure the currency against six peers, was little changed at 96.416

Gold muted as spotlight shifts to Fed meeting

Spot gold was last down 0.1% to $1,785.65 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021