Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2% while in Australia, the S&P/ASX200 was off 0.32%

Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine

Hedge funds take oil profits as inflation fears intensify

Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro

The euro was at $1.1308 in early Asia having touched $1.1278 the day before, its lowest in a week-and-a-half

Gold near 3-month high as Ukraine crisis lifts safe-haven appeal

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,871.52 per ounce

