Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks end higher on strong amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economic reports

ECB, BoE meetings on Thursday, U.S. payrolls Friday

Oil prices take a breather as OPEC+ sticks to output plans

OPEC+ sticks to 400,000 bpd target of monthly increases

Dollar takes a break from this week's slide ahead of BoE, ECB meetings

Risk appetite falters as tech stocks drop

Gold holds above $1,800 on weaker yields as job data disappoints

Spot gold was flat at $1,807.39 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022