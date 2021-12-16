Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks rise with bond yields as Fed outcome boosts risk sentiment

Bond yields rose while the dollar stabilized after slumping overnight as havens fell out of favour

Oil prices rise as fuel demand surges in top consumer United States

Fed signals rate hikes in the cards in 2022

Dollar holds tight as investors look beyond Fed to next big cenbank meetings

Investors are now sitting tight ahead of meetings from the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and others

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets fall as central bank decisions, Omicron fears loom

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021