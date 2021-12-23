Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares advance, dollar soft as markets decide Omicron fallout limited

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.3% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%

Oil prices keep climbing even as Omicron COVID-19 variant fans out

Brent crude futures climbed 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.69 a barrel

Dollar droops as optimism on economic outlook saps demand for haven assets

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, stood at 96.111

Gold steady as weaker dollar counters positive Omicron study impact

Spot gold was little changed at $1,806.85 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021