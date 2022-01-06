PHOTO
Asian shares fall after hawkish Fed minutes
Omicron variant spread further weighs on sentiment
Oil falls from one-month high on OPEC+ supply plans, U.S. fuel inventory surge
OPEC+ sticks to plan to boost output in February
Dollar cuts losses after Fed minutes
ADP Employment surges past estimate
Gold sees uptick as investors focus on Fed for hike hints
U.S. dollar holding below two-week highs
