Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Fading Omicron concerns set up shares for weekly gain, dent dollar

The greenback was set for its worst week in four months

Australia, NZ dollars extend rally, hope for best on Omicron

The Aussie was up at $0.7208, having rallied 0.8% overnight to as far as $0.7222

Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move

Brent crude falls in thin trading volumes

Turkish unit of crypto exchange Binance fined, news agency says

The fine imposed on BN Teknoloji was the first of its kind

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021