PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Fading Omicron concerns set up shares for weekly gain, dent dollar
The greenback was set for its worst week in four months
Australia, NZ dollars extend rally, hope for best on Omicron
The Aussie was up at $0.7208, having rallied 0.8% overnight to as far as $0.7222
Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
Brent crude falls in thin trading volumes
Turkish unit of crypto exchange Binance fined, news agency says
The fine imposed on BN Teknoloji was the first of its kind
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.© ZAWYA 2021