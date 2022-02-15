PHOTO
The cement producer’s net profit fell from SR405 million ($107 million) to SR160 million year-on-year, according to a bourse filing.
In a statement to the Saudi exchange, the firm attributed the profit decline to lower sales volume as well as a decrease in other income.
Sales during the year dropped by 23 percent, reaching SR735 million.
