The cement producer’s net profit fell from SR405 million ($107 million) to SR160 million year-on-year, according to a bourse filing.

In a statement to the Saudi exchange, the firm attributed the profit decline to lower sales volume as well as a decrease in other income.

Sales during the year dropped by 23 percent, reaching SR735 million.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).