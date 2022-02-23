The company recorded an 11.19% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenues to SAR 838.56 million in 2021, compared to SAR 754.18 million, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 0.2 in 2021, versus the losses per share of SAR 0.06 in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the company has incurred accumulated losses of SAR 300.6 million, equivalent to 31.6% of the company’s capital, as of 31 December 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the company achieved an annual surge of 556.6% in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 40.34 million from SAR 6.14 million.