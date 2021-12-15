PHOTO
Riyadh – Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) decided to distribute a cash dividend of SAR 1.5 per share for the second half (H2) of 2021.
Sipchem will pay a total amount of SAR 1.09 billion, representing 15% of the capital, for 727.16 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.
The company noted that the eligibility and distribution dates will be on 20 and 30 December, respectively.
It is worth noting that Sipchem’ board approved, last June, a cash dividend of SAR 0.75 per share for H1-21 at a total value of SAR 549.99 million.
