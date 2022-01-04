PHOTO
A total of SR96 million will go towards dividend payouts, with around 32 million eligible shares, the company announced in a bourse filing on Tuesday.
This would bring the trailing-twelve-months dividend yield to 3.65 percent, based on a share price of SR165.
Entitled shareholders are to receive the payment on Jan. 25, 2022.
SADAFCO’s payout hasn’t changed from the same period a year earlier. The annual dividend per share last year amounted to SR6 per share.
In 2021, the company’s share price saw very minor fluctuations, exiting the year around 6 percent lower. The stock remained flat today, closing at SR165.
Jeddah-based SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait. Its products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.
