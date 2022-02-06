Riyadh –  Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company (GO) has incurred net losses after Zakat and tax of SAR 29.16 million during the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year 2021/2022, against SAR 102.55 million net profits in the year-ago period.

The company generated revenues of SAR 258.33 million in the nine-month period ended 31 December 2021, up 24.21% from SAR 207.98 million in the same period of the earlier year, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The losses per share settled at SAR 1.28 in 9M-21/22, versus earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 4.49 in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the company has incurred accumulated losses of SAR 145.95 million as of 31 December 2021, representing 228.53% of the company's capital.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2021/2022, the company logged net losses of SAR 7.37 million, versus net profits of SAR 126.85 million in the corresponding period of the earlier year.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.