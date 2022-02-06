Riyadh – Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company (GO) has incurred net losses after Zakat and tax of SAR 29.16 million during the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year 2021/2022, against SAR 102.55 million net profits in the year-ago period.

The company generated revenues of SAR 258.33 million in the nine-month period ended 31 December 2021, up 24.21% from SAR 207.98 million in the same period of the earlier year, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The losses per share settled at SAR 1.28 in 9M-21/22, versus earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 4.49 in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the company has incurred accumulated losses of SAR 145.95 million as of 31 December 2021, representing 228.53% of the company's capital.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2021/2022, the company logged net losses of SAR 7.37 million, versus net profits of SAR 126.85 million in the corresponding period of the earlier year.