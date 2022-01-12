PHOTO
Riyadh - The Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced that Narmo Capital has completed the procedures required to become an arranger and advisor in the securities business.
Narmo Capital obtained its licence from the CMA to practice this business activity on 15 June 2021, according to a bourse statement on Wednesday.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.