Riyadh - The Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced that Narmo Capital has completed the procedures required to become an arranger and advisor in the securities business.

Narmo Capital obtained its licence from the CMA to practice this business activity on 15 June 2021, according to a bourse statement on Wednesday.

