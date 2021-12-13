PHOTO
Riyadh - Saudi Fransi Capital has announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 52.121 million to Bonyan REIT Fund's unitholders for the period from 1 May 2021 to 31 October 2021.
The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 0.32 per unit, representing 3.2% of the net asset value, according to a bourse filing on Monday
The dividends distribution will be paid within 15 business days.
