Riyadh - Saudi Fransi Capital has announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 52.121 million to Bonyan REIT Fund's unitholders for the period from 1 May 2021 to 31 October 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 0.32 per unit, representing 3.2% of the net asset value, according to a bourse filing on Monday The dividends distribution will be paid within 15 business days.

