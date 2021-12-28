Riyadh – The board of Bawan Company has approved, on 27 December, to distribute cash dividends worth SAR 45 million, representing 7.5% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2021.

The company will pay a dividend of SAR 0.75 per share for a total of 60 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The entitlement date will be 23 January 2022; meanwhile, the distribution date will be 6 February.

It is worth noting that in Q3-21 Bawan posted net profits amounting to SAR 40.93 million, up from SAR 29.57 million in Q3-20.