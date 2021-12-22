PHOTO
Riyadh – The board of Advanced Petrochemical Company decided, on 21 December, to distribute cash dividends worth SAR 140.7 million for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.
The Saudi listed company will pay a dividend of SAR 0.65 per share for a total of 216.47 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
Advanced Petrochemical noted that the dividends represent 6.5% of the capital.
The eligibility and distribution dates will be on 10 and 20 February 2022, respectively.
Source: Mubasher
