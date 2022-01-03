PHOTO
Riyadh – The board of Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Company has changed the value of its capital raise recommendation, which took place on 14 July 2021, to become SAR 350 million through a rights issue, according to a recent bourse disclosure.
The capital will amount to SAR 525 million after the 200% hike, from SAR 175 million. Accordingly, the number of shares will jump by 35 million shares to 52.5 million shares from 17.5 million shares.
Tihama noted that increasing the capital aims at financing its expansion plans and future investments while supporting working capital and disbursing government financial dues.
The board’s amendment decision is subject to the approval of the related authorities and the extraordinary general assembly.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.