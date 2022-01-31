PHOTO
Riyadh – Al Waha Petrochemical Company, an affiliate of Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), has inked a SAR 1.001 billion Islamic facility agreement with Banque Saudi Fransi.
The agreement aims to refinance the company's existing syndicated bank facility with a maturity date in 2026, according to a bourse filing on Monday.
The new financing's maturity date was scheduled for 2027.
