Riyadh – Al Waha Petrochemical Company, an affiliate of Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), has inked a SAR 1.001 billion Islamic facility agreement with Banque Saudi Fransi.

The agreement aims to refinance the company's existing syndicated bank facility with a maturity date in 2026, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The new financing's maturity date was scheduled for 2027.