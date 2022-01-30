PHOTO
Saudi retail giant Jarir Marketing, known as Jarir Bookstore, reported a 1 percent drop in net profits in 2021, mainly due to shortage of supply.
Net profit dropped to SR992 million ($264.4 million), the company reported on the Saudi stock exchange.
The Saudi firm said supply shortage has impacted sales of some of its retail categories, including computers video games.
Jarir started as a small bookshop in 1974, eventually expanding its offerings to toys, electronics, and office supplies.
