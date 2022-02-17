PHOTO
The registration document for direct listing of 3 million shares was released on Jan. 23, setting the price guidance per share at SR49 ($13).
The Riyadh-based company received the Saudi stock market regulator’s approval for listing last year, in late December.
Established in 1988, Saudi Parts Center is an affiliate of AlKhorayef Group, operating under the machinery systems division.
