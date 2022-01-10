Riyadh – The shareholders of National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE) approved the board’s recommendation of distributing cash dividends worth SAR 34.40 million for the fiscal year (FY) ended on 31 August 2021.

The company will pay SAR 0.8 per share as a dividend, representing 8% of the share’s par value, for FY 2020/2021, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

NCLE will start disbursing the dividends as of 20 January.