Riyadh – The board of Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) gave the green light for distributing a cash dividend of SAR 1 per share for the second half (H2) of 2021.

MIS will pay out SAR 25 million, representing 10% of the capital, for 25 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The company noted that the eligibility and distribution dates for H2-21 dividends will be on 28 February and 14 March, respectively.

During its meeting on 31 January, the board also approved a 20% capital increase by offering one bonus share for every five owned shares.

MIS will raise the capital to SAR 300 million distributed over 30 million shares, compared to SAR 250 million and 25 million shares prior to the hike.

The listed firm will capitalise SAR 50 million from the reserves and retained earnings for the increase process, which aims at endorsing MIS’ capital base and future business.