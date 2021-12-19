Saudi online food delivery firm Jahez International Co. for Information Systems Technology, or Jahez, has priced its initial public offering at 850 riyals ($226.66) per share on the Nomu-Parallel Market.

The offer price implies a market valuation of 8.9 billion riyals as the company sells 1.89 million shares, or 18 percent of the share capital, to raise 1.6 billion riyals ($428.4 million).

HSBC Saudi Arabia, the financial advisor and lead bookrunner to the issuance, said the book-building process for the tranche of institutional qualified investors generated an order book of more than 69 billion riyals and was 38.8 times oversubscribed.

