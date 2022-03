CAIRO - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia raised the March official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to the United States to $2.45 a barrel versus ASCI, the country's state oil producer Aramcosaid on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at a discount of $0.10 a barrel against ICE Brent for March.

