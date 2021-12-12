Riyadh – The shareholders of Al Hammadi Company for Development and Investment approved the board’s recommendation to pay cash dividends totalling SAR 72 million for the full year 2021.

The company will distribute SAR 0.6 per share, representing 6% of the share’s par value, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

Dividend disbursement will commence on 26 December, Al Hammadi noted.

In November, the board members recommended dividends payout for 2021. Meanwhile, the company logged SAR 79.42 million in net profits during the first nine months (9M) of 2021.