Riyadh – Aldukheil Financial Group (AFG( announced the completion of the book building process for the Arabian International Healthcare Holding Company's (Tibbiyah) initial public offering (IPO) with the final set at SAR 82 per share.
The IPO included 5 million ordinary shares, representing 25% of the company’s shares capital, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
AFG, the financial advisor, noted that the offering was oversubscribed 48.8 times.
The subscription period for qualified investors will be during 15-17 February.
Individuals will be able to subscribe to a maximum of 1 million shares, representing 20% of the total IPO shares.
It is worth noting that on 27 January, Tibbiyah announced a price range for its IPO at SAR 74–82 a share to trade on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).
