The IPO included 5 million ordinary shares, representing 25% of the company’s shares capital, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

AFG, the financial advisor, noted that the offering was oversubscribed 48.8 times.

The subscription period for qualified investors will be during 15-17 February.

Individuals will be able to subscribe to a maximum of 1 million shares, representing 20% of the total IPO shares.

It is worth noting that on 27 January, Tibbiyah announced a price range for its IPO at SAR 74–82 a share to trade on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).