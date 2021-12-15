PHOTO
Riyadh – The board of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has recommended distributing cash dividends, equivalent to 22.5% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2021.
The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 2.25 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 6.75 billion, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, SABIC achieved net profits of SAR 18.1 billion, against net losses of SAR 2.18 billion in the year-ago period.
