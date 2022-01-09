Riyadh - Raoom Trading Company has planned to offer 1 million ordinary shares, equivalent to 20% of the company's shares, to list them on the Parallel Market (NOMU).

The company has received the approval of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) and the Capital Market Authority (CMA) on the company's application for the offering on NOMU, according to a bourse filing on Sunday. Al Wasatah Al Maliah Company (Wasatah Capital) is the financial advisor on the potential offering of Raoom Trading Company.

