PHOTO
Riyadh - Raoom Trading Company has planned to offer 1 million ordinary shares, equivalent to 20% of the company's shares, to list them on the Parallel Market (NOMU).
The company has received the approval of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) and the Capital Market Authority (CMA) on the company's application for the offering on NOMU, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
Al Wasatah Al Maliah Company (Wasatah Capital) is the financial advisor on the potential offering of Raoom Trading Company.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.