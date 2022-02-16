PHOTO
Riyadh – Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company announced the distribution of SAR 180 million, representing 20% of the capital, as cash dividends to shareholders for the second half (H2) of 2021.
The dividends will be paid for a total of 90 million eligible shares at SAR 2 per share, according to a recent bourse disclosure.
The eligibility and distribution dates will be on 20 and 30 March, respectively.
Earlier this month, Othaim Markets announced SAR 305.11 million net profits in 2021.
