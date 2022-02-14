PHOTO
Asia stocks skid on Ukraine fears, oil at 7-year peak
Nikkei down 2.6%, European stock futures skid
Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters
Brent up 1.2%, WTI gains 1.4%
Ukraine tension reins in euro, drives rush to safe-havens
Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said
Gold perched near 3-month peak as Ukraine tensions spur demand
Spot gold was steady at $1,859.16 per ounce
