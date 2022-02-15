Most Gulf bourses fell on Tuesday, mirroring sentiment across the globe, as investors contemplated the implications of a potentially imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices eased as investors scooped up profits from the previous day's rally to seven-year highs, although lingering concerns that Russia might invade Ukraine and disrupt energy supplies limited losses.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.2% after posting its best day in nearly two months on Monday.

The kingdom's consumer price index rose 1.2% in January from a year earlier, fuelled by higher transport prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

Sahara International Petrochemical Company shed over 1% after it said on Monday that its plants Al Waha And SAMAPCO would go on scheduled maintenance.

However, shares of advertising company Tihama advanced more than 6%, rising for a third session.

On Thursday, Capital Market Authority approved Tihama's request to reduce its capital.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.3%.

The Qatari index fell 0.4% with Qatar National Bank down 1%, on course to extend losses from the previous session when it traded ex-dividend.

Bucking the trend, Dubai's main share index rose 0.4%, boosted by Air Arabia which jumped over 10% in its biggest daily gain since April.

The airline posted a full-year profit and proposed a dividend.

Emaar Properties said on Monday it had recorded its highest ever property sales in 2021. Shares were up nearly 1%.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))