Middle East markets were nearly flat on Thursday, mirroring sentiment across the globe, with oil prices also trading lower amid reports of shelling in Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces on Thursday of opening fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours and said they were trying to establish if anyone had been hurt or killed.

Ukraine's military denied the separatists' accusations that government troops had attacked, saying it was the rebels who shelled the Ukrainian military.

Brent crude was trading down 0.6% at $94.2 at 0420 GMT, after dropping earlier by over 2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was up 0.1%. The index had on Wednesday touched a 16-year high on closing.

Shares of Saudi Arabian digital security firm Elm, owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, were up 15%, a day after their debut on the stock market.

Strong fiscal year profit also boosted shares of Saudi Ceramics Company, which were up 3.7%.

The Abu Dhabi index was flat, after hitting a record high in the previous session.

Dubai's main share index was also flat, with gains in real estate stocks offset by losses in communication services.

The Qatari index was down 0.2%. Commercial Bank and Industries Qatar were the top drags.

