DUBAI, (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil leads mad resource rush, leave equities behind
Oil jumps, Brent above $116/bbl as supply issues persist
PRECIOUS-Gold flat as Fed assuages fears of aggressive rate hike
MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai gains over 2%; Saudi Aramco hits record high
IAEA chief said to visit Iran in possible boost to nuclear deal
Grain offloading disrupted at Tunisia port
Iraq pumped well below OPEC+ oil quota in February, data shows
EGYPT
Egypt private sector activity shrinks for 15th month.
Egypt's Edita Food Industries Q4 Profit Rises.
Egypt sees exodus of dollars since start of Ukraine war.
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi non-oil private sector picks up in Feb as Omicron worries fade
Saudi's Theeb Rent A Car FY Profit Rises.
UAE
UAE non-oil private sector conditions improve in Feb - PMI
'It's a crime: UAE tightens entry for Ukrainians as thousands flee war
United Arab Bank Says Accumulated Losses Stand At 610.6 Mln Dirhams
EXCLUSIVE-UAE's Mashreqbank halts Russian bank loans over credit concerns -sources
TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 28
Dubai's Shuaa Capital prices IPO of Nasdaq-bound SPAC
OMAN
Oman to establish free zones in airports of Muscat, Salalah, Sohar - state news agency
