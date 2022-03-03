DUBAI, (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil leads mad resource rush, leave equities behind

Oil jumps, Brent above $116/bbl as supply issues persist

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as Fed assuages fears of aggressive rate hike

MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai gains over 2%; Saudi Aramco hits record high

IAEA chief said to visit Iran in possible boost to nuclear deal

Grain offloading disrupted at Tunisia port

Iraq pumped well below OPEC+ oil quota in February, data shows

EGYPT

Egypt private sector activity shrinks for 15th month.

Egypt's Edita Food Industries Q4 Profit Rises.

Egypt sees exodus of dollars since start of Ukraine war.

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi non-oil private sector picks up in Feb as Omicron worries fade

Saudi's Theeb Rent A Car FY Profit Rises.

UAE

UAE non-oil private sector conditions improve in Feb - PMI

'It's a crime: UAE tightens entry for Ukrainians as thousands flee war

United Arab Bank Says Accumulated Losses Stand At 610.6 Mln Dirhams

EXCLUSIVE-UAE's Mashreqbank halts Russian bank loans over credit concerns -sources

TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 28

Dubai's Shuaa Capital prices IPO of Nasdaq-bound SPAC

OMAN

Oman to establish free zones in airports of Muscat, Salalah, Sohar - state news agency

