DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks track Wall St higher in upbeat start to 2022
* Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting
* PRECIOUS-Gold recovers after worst sell-off in six weeks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall as COVID-19 cases rise
* OPEC's incoming top official says keeping OPEC+ pact is top priority
* Hezbollah's criticism of Saudi not in Lebanon's interest - PM
* Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
* Israel to start reopening to foreigners, even as Omicron surges
* Israeli military helicopter crashes off country's coast, two dead
* Low inflation to keep Bank of Israel on hold for now
* Tunisia's Ennahda party official placed under house arrest for suspicions of terrorism -minister
* One dead in army helicopter crash in Tunisia - state news agency
* Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial
* Houthis seize 'hostile' vessel off Yemen that Saudis say carried medical equipment
* U.S. urges civilian rule after Sudan's PM quits
* Drone attack on US base foiled, Iraqi security sources say
* Algeria's Sonatrach prepares to resume oil operations in Libya
* Five Syrian soldiers killed, 20 injured by Islamic State -state media
EGYPT
* Egypt Dec PMI improves to 49.0 in December from 48.7 in November
* Activist Ramy Shaath to be freed from detention in Egypt -sources
* Egypt's central bank sells $852.9 mln in one-year dollar T-bills
* Increased Suez Canal fees will boost revenue by $400 mln, chairman says
* Egypt's Suez Canal to offer incentives for eco-friendly ships -newspaper
* National Bank of Egypt increases its stake in CIB to 9.13% - document
SAUDI ARABIA
* Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit Saudi Arabia in February
* Saudi non-oil private sector growth slows amid concerns over Omicron - PMI
* Saudi defenses intercept, destroy five drones targeting the kingdom - SPA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Construction begins at DP World's $1.1 bln port in Senegal
* UAE's Alpha Dhabi increases stake in Aldar to 30%
