DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks track Wall St tech rally, U.S. yields cling to highs

* Oil prices climb after API data shows surprise drop in U.S. stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high as inflation risks buoy appeal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses end mixed in trade; Dubai index ends up 0.8%

* All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

* Talks to salvage Iran nuclear deal resume quietly in Vienna

* U.S. Embassy in UAE warns citizens of 'possible missile or drone strike' - statement

* Israel warns of crisis with UAE over Dubai aviation security

* Israel strikes Syria in response to anti-aircraft fire

* Syria shoots down Israeli missiles around Damascus -state TV

* Lebanon gets German query on cenbank governor finances - source

* Turkey pitches its unorthodox policy to London investors

* Libyan PM says he will defy parliament move to replace him

* Lebanon's Hezbollah chief describes Kuwaiti proposals to Lebanon as 'dictates'

* Iraq approves Haditha oil refinery development project - INA

* Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank

* India's top refiner raises Iraq oil supplies to offset Mexico cuts - sources

EGYPT

* Okyanus and Income International propose plastic alternatives plant in Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fighting eases in Yemen's Marib as Saudi-led coalition revamps forces

UAE

* Dubai Islamic Bank sells $750 million in senior sukuk

* Abu Dhabi's AD Ports eyes trade corridors, acquisitions

* UAE's Abu Dhabi Civil Defense extinguishes building fire, no injuries - state news agency

* Israel, UAE sign tourism, healthcare agreements - Twitter

* Dubai and India's financial regulators seek closer cooperation

* UAE's MIPCO to issue over $1 billion bonds for refinancing, desalination project - Al Arabiya

* Dubai's SHUAA Capital files with SEC for potential SPAC listing in NY

QATAR

* Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute

KUWAIT

* Kuwait central bank allows lenders to distribute profits biannually - statement

