DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks track Wall St tech rally, U.S. yields cling to highs
* Oil prices climb after API data shows surprise drop in U.S. stocks
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high as inflation risks buoy appeal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses end mixed in trade; Dubai index ends up 0.8%
* All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says
* Talks to salvage Iran nuclear deal resume quietly in Vienna
* U.S. Embassy in UAE warns citizens of 'possible missile or drone strike' - statement
* Israel warns of crisis with UAE over Dubai aviation security
* Israel strikes Syria in response to anti-aircraft fire
* Syria shoots down Israeli missiles around Damascus -state TV
* Lebanon gets German query on cenbank governor finances - source
* Turkey pitches its unorthodox policy to London investors
* Libyan PM says he will defy parliament move to replace him
* Lebanon's Hezbollah chief describes Kuwaiti proposals to Lebanon as 'dictates'
* Iraq approves Haditha oil refinery development project - INA
* Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank
* India's top refiner raises Iraq oil supplies to offset Mexico cuts - sources
EGYPT
* Okyanus and Income International propose plastic alternatives plant in Egypt
SAUDI ARABIA
* Fighting eases in Yemen's Marib as Saudi-led coalition revamps forces
UAE
* Dubai Islamic Bank sells $750 million in senior sukuk
* Abu Dhabi's AD Ports eyes trade corridors, acquisitions
* UAE's Abu Dhabi Civil Defense extinguishes building fire, no injuries - state news agency
* Israel, UAE sign tourism, healthcare agreements - Twitter
* Dubai and India's financial regulators seek closer cooperation
* UAE's MIPCO to issue over $1 billion bonds for refinancing, desalination project - Al Arabiya
* Dubai's SHUAA Capital files with SEC for potential SPAC listing in NY
QATAR
* Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute
KUWAIT
* Kuwait central bank allows lenders to distribute profits biannually - statement
