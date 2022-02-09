DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks track Wall St tech rally, U.S. yields cling to highs  

* Oil prices climb after API data shows surprise drop in U.S. stocks  

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high as inflation risks buoy appeal  

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses end mixed in trade; Dubai index ends up 0.8%  

* All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says  

* Talks to salvage Iran nuclear deal resume quietly in Vienna  

* U.S. Embassy in UAE warns citizens of 'possible missile or drone strike' - statement  

* Israel warns of crisis with UAE over Dubai aviation security  

* Israel strikes Syria in response to anti-aircraft fire  

* Syria shoots down Israeli missiles around Damascus -state TV  

* Lebanon gets German query on cenbank governor finances - source 

* Turkey pitches its unorthodox policy to London investors 

* Libyan PM says he will defy parliament move to replace him  

* Lebanon's Hezbollah chief describes Kuwaiti proposals to Lebanon as 'dictates'  

* Iraq approves Haditha oil refinery development project - INA  

* Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank  

* India's top refiner raises Iraq oil supplies to offset Mexico cuts - sources  

EGYPT

* Okyanus and Income International propose plastic alternatives plant in Egypt  

 

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fighting eases in Yemen's Marib as Saudi-led coalition revamps forces  

UAE

* Dubai Islamic Bank sells $750 million in senior sukuk  

* Abu Dhabi's AD Ports eyes trade corridors, acquisitions  

* UAE's Abu Dhabi Civil Defense extinguishes building fire, no injuries - state news agency 

* Israel, UAE sign tourism, healthcare agreements - Twitter  

* Dubai and India's financial regulators seek closer cooperation  

* UAE's MIPCO to issue over $1 billion bonds for refinancing, desalination project - Al Arabiya  

* Dubai's SHUAA Capital files with SEC for potential SPAC listing in NY  

 

QATAR

* Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute  

 

KUWAIT

* Kuwait central bank allows lenders to distribute profits biannually - statement 

